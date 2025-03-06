In the heart of Trump country, voters see a brighter future ahead

Nearly nine in 10 voters here in Montague County, Texas, backed Trump in November, making it among the Trumpiest counties in the U.S., according to results tallied by the Associated Press. It is a place where voters are thrilled to see Trump delivering on campaign promises—no matter how disruptive they are to those in the nation’s capital, those on Wall Street or the broader set of voters who are nervous about Trump’s whirlwind return to Washington.