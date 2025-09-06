In the music world, Gaza becomes a flashpoint for artists
Anvee Bhutani , Roya Shahidi , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Sept 2025, 11:39 am IST
Summary
The war has divided performers and fans as the humanitarian toll grows. Those who stay silent face pressure to pick a side.
As the war in Gaza approaches its two-year mark, the debate over the conflict has taken center stage in the music world. More artists are waving Palestinian flags, chanting slogans or accusing Israel of genocide. Those who stay silent face growing pressure to pick a side.
