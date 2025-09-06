In the music world, Gaza becomes a flashpoint for artists

On the flip side, other artists are being iced out. Israeli-Iranian singer Liraz Charhi says she lost shows for refusing to post “Free Palestine" on social media. Two shows by Greenwood, the Radiohead guitarist, and Israeli musician Dudu Tassa were canceled earlier this year following pressure from BDS. It cited two shows by Greenwood and Tassa in Israel in 2024 and 2025, while Tassa played for Israeli soldiers in late 2023, shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led massacre. In Bristol, Jewish band Oi Va Voi had a concert canceled after complaints over album art featuring singer Zohara surrounded by watermelons—a fruit linked to the Palestinian flag. The group called it discrimination against her Israeli identity.