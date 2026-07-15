The launch of weight-loss pills is the hottest battle in pharma. So far, Eli Lilly is losing to rival Novo Nordisk.
In the weight-loss wars, Novo’s obesity pill is pulling way ahead of Lilly’s
SummaryThe market leader in obesity shots, Lilly hasn’t made a major dent in the pill market yet.
The launch of weight-loss pills is the hottest battle in pharma. So far, Eli Lilly is losing to rival Novo Nordisk.
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