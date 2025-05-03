In Trump 2.0, ‘free trade’ Republicans are a dying breed

To be sure, many in the GOP remain skeptical of Trump’s approach to the issue. The Senate majority leader, John Thune, is an open opponent of tariffs even as he has marshaled his ranks to support the president. Thune is a protégé of the former GOP leader Mitch McConnell, a tariff critic who said he would have voted for Paul’s resolution but missed Wednesday’s vote for health reasons. Elected Republicans often spin the issue by voicing the belief that Trump is using tariffs for leverage with the ultimate goal of freer trade overall, even though the president has repeatedly said that his endgame involves a permanent, revenue-generating, universal tariff regime.