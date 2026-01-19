In Trump’s drive for Greenland, NATO is roadkill

“Ultimately this is only damaging America’s standing in the world, and America—like Europe—needs friends and allies in this more dangerous world," said Oana Lungescu, who stood against communism in Romania and later served as NATO spokeswoman for 13 years, including through Trump’s first term. “The only people I see benefiting from this are Putin and Xi. They must be ordering popcorn," she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.