In Trump’s second term, a bolder President charges ahead unchecked
Josh Dawsey , Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Aug 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Trump is frequently riffing on authoritarianism and is ignoring caution from his advisers.
Some aides to Donald Trump warned the president that building a ballroom at the White House would force them to tear down part of the East Wing and disrupt daily operations and tours, according to people familiar with the discussions. Trump said he would build it anyway, and the contract was given to builders chosen by the White House.
