In Trump’s second term, the MAGA merchandise boom is going bust

Taylor’s Boones Mill store—a former church—brought in upwards of $15,000 a day in 2024, the best sales pace in the business’s 11-year history, he said. But more than a year into Trump’s second term, sales have sunk. Taylor, 76 years old, said he now averages just $1,500 a day, a slump he attributes to customers’ struggles with higher gas prices due to the Iran war and persistent inflation.