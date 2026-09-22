In April, the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party traveled to mainland China for a red-carpet six-day tour, the first such visit in nearly a decade.
In Trump, Xi sees ‘rare window’ to convince Taiwan that resistance is futile
SummaryBeijing is courting Taiwan’s opposition—and quietly helped stage its leader’s landmark visit to the mainland—to pull the island into its orbit.
In April, the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party traveled to mainland China for a red-carpet six-day tour, the first such visit in nearly a decade.
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