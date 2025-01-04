In two attacks, a pair of unravelling lives and remaining mysteries

It was New Year’s Eve and Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Houston military veteran whose life was coming apart, climbed into a rented pickup truck and drove east toward New Orleans.

As he made his way across the Gulf Coast swampland, the native-born Jabbar simultaneously recorded a series of videos he would soon post to social media in which he swore his allegiance to Islamic State and declared his intention to commit mass murder.

The city he found at the end of his journey was heaving. Fireworks illuminated the sky over the Mississippi at midnight. On Bourbon Street, where locals joke there is no such thing as “last call," revelers were packed shoulder-to-shoulder, throwing back hurricanes and daiquiris. The New Year’s Eve party had been supersized by the Sugar Bowl New Orleans was hosting the next day between two of America’s most storied college football teams, Notre Dame and the University of Georgia.

At 2:03 a.m., with the party in full swing, surveillance footage showed a serious-looking Jabbar, 42, salt-and-pepper in his hair, walking along Dauphine Street. He was wearing a long brown overcoat and glasses, and appeared to be holding a phone or a wallet.

Soon, he was back in the truck, a Ford F-150 Lightning with a black-and-white ISIS flag flying from the back. At around 3:15 a.m., he would turn the 6,000-plus-pound vehicle off Canal Street, slipping through a gap in security, and then roar down Bourbon Street into the heart of the party, mangling bodies as he went. The rampage ended only when police killed him in a firefight a few blocks away where his truck had barreled into a crane.

“It was hard to tell what was fireworks and what might have been gunshots," said Noah Preston, a 25-year-old student who was visiting from Raleigh, N.C. He fled to his nearby hotel, where people were frantically yelling at everyone to stay inside and that there were dead people on the street. “We had no idea what was going on until this morning," he said.

Others described a kind of war zone. “What we saw was insanity…something out of a movie," local resident Jimmy Cothran told ABC News. Cothran had been in a bar when four women ran in and hid under the tables. He and a friend dashed up to a balcony to look out onto Bourbon Street where, he said, “we instantly counted 10 bodies, six clearly graphically deceased and…others yelling with no one around."

Among the 14 dead were students and recent graduates just starting their professional lives. Dozens more suffered grave injuries, including two girls who played high school soccer together in Fort Myers, Fla. Now freshmen at different universities, they had reunited in New Orleans for the big party.

Thousands of miles away, another attacker was in motion. Matthew Alan Livelsberger, had rented his own pickup, a Tesla Cybertruck, in Denver on Dec. 28. He had traced a nearly thousand-mile, indirect route from his home in Colorado across the desert Southwest. He reached Las Vegas at around 7:30 a.m., local time, on New Year’s Day. He drove up and down Las Vegas Boulevard for about an hour and then parked in front of the Trump International Hotel, within view of its oversize brass nameplate.

Seventeen seconds later, the truck, packed with homemade explosives, erupted in flames. Police believe Livelsberger, a Green Beret who was on leave for the holidays, had already shot himself in the head with a handgun, one of two firearms he had purchased two days earlier. His body was so charred that police identified it, in part, through a distinctive sleeve of patriotic tattoos on his right arm.

It would soon become evident that the events, which raised alarms of a coordinated attack, weren’t what they initially seemed. Early reports were riddled with misinformation and errors, compounding the panic. Most strikingly, FBI agents in Louisiana initially announced that they didn’t believe Jabbar had acted alone, raising fears of Islamic State involvement on U.S. soil.

Authorities would later reverse the statement, saying Jabbar was inspired by ISIS but that no evidence currently indicated the active involvement of the terrorist group. Law enforcement also said they have no evidence the New Orleans and Las Vegas events were related, and that the Las Vegas explosion appeared to be a suicide, and not a terror bombing.

On Friday, law-enforcement officials released notes Livelsberger wrote on a phone found in the Cybertruck in which he aired political and personal grievances. “This was not a terrorist attack, this was a wake up call," he wrote. “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?" He also referenced his military service, writing, “Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took."

Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Division, said the incident appeared to involve “a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues."

The events, coming in quick succession amid crowded, holiday-focused cities, jolted a nation fearful of domestic terrorism and fueled a frenzied search for explanations, just days before a new president is due to be sworn in.

Disappointments, divorce

Jabbar, the New Orleans attacker, was a native of Beaumont, Texas, and had played Little League Baseball growing up. He found his way to the military after brushes with trouble. In 2002, he pleaded guilty to theft. Three years later he was given probation for driving with a suspended license. He joined the Army the next year.

It is unclear what led to his radicalization and how and when it unfolded. Life after he left active duty in 2015 was filled with disappointment. Since 2021, Jabbar had worked at Deloitte as a “senior solutions specialist" while also trying to get a real-estate business off the ground.

In a promotional video for that venture, the neatly groomed former soldier talked about his discipline and the lessons he learned in the military. Yet his second marriage was falling apart. An email he sent to his wife’s divorce lawyer in 2022 shed light on his financial pressures.

“Time is of the essence," he wrote. “I can not afford the house payment. It is past due in excess of $27,000 and in danger of foreclosure if we delay settling the divorce."

Jabbar had taken up residence in a ramshackle mobile home on the outskirts of Houston in an area largely populated by recent south Asian immigrants. Visitors are greeted by a goat and chickens penned outside.

“He did have financial problems. The divorce was weighing heavy on him. He was stressed. But he didn’t change the way he behaved or the way he interacted with others," said Abdur-Rahim Jabbar, his youngest brother.

He said his brother had become more religious in recent years, after stepping away from his faith in his 20s. But he was baffled by the ISIS affiliation.

“That is completely throwing me for a loop. The rest of the family, too," Abdur-Rahim said. “That’s never been anything—he never talked about openly that he was inspired by them."

Yet ISIS was explicitly mentioned in the videos that Jabbar recorded and then posted just before the attack. There were five in all, time stamped beginning at 1:29 a.m. and ending at 3:02 a.m. In the first video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned the news headlines wouldn’t focus on the “war between the believers and the disbelievers."

He also stated he had joined ISIS before this summer and provided a will and testament.

There were signs of Jabbar’s presence elsewhere in New Orleans that evening. In the St. Roch neighborhood, Jeff Gonzalez came home from a New Year’s Eve party with his boyfriend and smelled smoke, which they attributed to fireworks. By morning, the odor had grown stronger and they noticed a fire in a neighboring house.

Gonzalez supplied law enforcement with Ring camera footage that appeared to show Jabbar visiting the rental house on Mandeville Street the previous night in a pickup truck and unloading boxes.

Law-enforcement officials said Friday they found bomb-making materials at the rental and determined Jabbar set a small fire in the hallway, placing accelerants around the house in an effort to destroy it.

“I was panicked beyond words," Gonzalez said, recalling the firetrucks roaring down his street.

Shortly before Jabbar steered his truck down Bourbon Street, authorities recovered two blue coolers nearby that were carrying explosive devices. They were rendered safe by law enforcement and never exploded. Surveillance footage reviewed later would show that Jabbar had planted the explosive devices earlier that night. The FBI said it appeared that Jabbar planned to detonate them using a transmitter found in the truck.

Once Jabbar began driving his truck into the crowd, it was quick and violent. In interviews with local and national media, eyewitnesses described loud bangs, tires squealing, people trying to jump out of the way, and then screams and bodies in the street.

An Iraq veteran, visiting from Iowa with his wife, removed his belt to try to apply a tourniquet to the injured, but everyone he approached was dead, he recounted to the Des Moines Register.

One woman choked up as she told a local television station how, “The guy in the pickup truck just punched the gas and mowed over the barricade and hit pedicab passengers…and there were just bodies, the screams, I mean, you can’t unhear that."

Confusion in aftermath

Misinformation flourished in the confusion. Some online posters insisted—incorrectly—that the truck had recently come from Mexico, blaming the lax border security of the outgoing Biden administration. President-elect Donald Trump suggested the driver was an immigrant. In the end, Jabbar turned out to be born in the U.S., to U.S.-born parents, and a seeming example of the homegrown radicalization that has long worried counterterrorism experts.

In New Orleans, meanwhile, a poor city sustained by tourism, civic leaders were grappling with a different dilemma: How to respectfully restart festivities after a terrorist attack?

At a press conference early Wednesday, New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick gave a grim report, saying of the perpetrator, “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could…He was hell bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did."

She also awkwardly urged everyone to carry on and partake of all that New Orleans had to offer, outside of the eight blocks around Bourbon Street, which had essentially become a giant crime scene.

After a delay, the Sugar Bowl went on with a kind of stubborn determination. While it had all the pageantry of a big bowl game, there were also eerie reminders of the tragedy. At halftime, for example, the Superdome’s jumbotron flashed notifications for a blood drive to support the victims.

Suicide note

Early in the investigations, officials focused on what appeared to be tantalizing links between the New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks. Both Jabbar and Livelsberger were veterans who had served in Afghanistan and been stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina. Both had rented pickup trucks from the same online platform. And both carried out homemade attacks against symbolic targets: one, the heart of America’s biggest party town before one of its biggest football games; the other, a hotel with the president-elect’s name, using a futuristic vehicle that is the emblem of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Authorities now say they have found no link after conducting interviews with Livelsberger’s family and fellow soldiers and the ongoing review of computers and other electronic devices. Nor, say defense officials, have they found evidence that the two men ever came in contact during their military service. While Jabbar worked in IT and personnel, Livelsberger was a decorated Special Forces soldier with postings around the world.

In Friday’s press conference, Las Vegas police and the FBI took pains to try to debunk rumors circulating online about Livelsberger, including that it wasn’t really him in the truck. Authorities detailed how they have positively identified him, including with DNA from the family, and dental records provided by the Department of Defense. They had also examined surveillance data from charging stations and financial records to corroborate that the same person who drove the car to Vegas was the one in it—and said Tesla sent engineers to Las Vegas to help extract data from the vehicle.

Authorities said they were gaining insight into his motive and plans from notes found so far on one of his phones, in which he wrote about a variety of issues, including domestic problems, personal challenges and some political grievances, including about conflicts elsewhere in the world.

In one note, for instance, he wrote, “Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans and All Americans. TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves." But Evans, the special agent in charge, said investigators had found no evidence that Livelsberger held any animosity toward President-elect Trump, which Evans noted has been speculated given the location of the explosion.

Security questions

In New Orleans, questions quickly arose about whether the city had sufficient security measures for the crowds on New Year’s Eve. Law-enforcement and intelligence officials have been warning for months that conflict in the Middle East could inspire lone-wolf terrorists or small groups of extremists to carry out attacks in the U.S. Terrorist groups have been releasing propaganda, calling for violence at celebrations and religious institutions during the winter holidays.

Federal authorities told state and local officials last month that holiday gatherings would be prime targets for low-tech attacks—such as vehicle rammings—and urged them to remain vigilant.

In New Orleans, steel bollards on Bourbon Street meant to restrict road access and provide security in the busy tourist area are in the midst of repairs ahead of the Super Bowl, set to take place in the city next month, according to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Kirkpatrick, the police superintendent, said New Orleans had more than 300 police officers out on New Year’s Eve, and police vehicles and other barriers were blocking streets, but the suspect drove around them and onto the sidewalk. “We did indeed have a plan," she said, “but the terrorist defeated it."

A.J. Fiechter, a senior at the University of Georgia who was visiting to attend the Sugar Bowl, said he didn’t see steel-bollard barricades active when he was walking down Bourbon Street at roughly 2:30 a.m. “They just had those metal ones that I could pick up with one hand, like a gate," said Fiechter. “The ones that are bolted to the ground, those are the ones that need to be there."

Tributes to victims

Family members and friends began speaking out about their loved ones who perished, including Martin “Tiger" Bech, a 2021 Princeton graduate who featured in two Ivy League Championship football teams. “There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached," said Bob Surace, the university’s head football coach.

Among the victims was 18-year-old Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, who took a late-night road trip to New Orleans from her home in Gulfport, Miss., with a cousin and a friend, said her mother, Melissa Dedeaux. Her daughter, known as Biscuit growing up but lately preferring Cheyenne, was supposed to pick her up Wednesday morning after her overnight nursing shift.

Melissa Dedeaux had urged her not to make the drive but understood why her fun-loving child was drawn to the French Quarter. The trio left around midnight Jan. 1, she said. On Friday, awaiting details about the return of her daughter’s body for burial, she toggled between the past and present tenses as she recalled the buoyant high-school graduate and aspiring nurse.

“She likes to dance. She likes to be the center of attention. She had to look good when she went out. Literally, it takes her hours to get dressed," Dedeaux said. “She lit up the room, her personality, her vibe. Aw, man, everybody wanted to be around her. She was an awesome girl."

Back in Beaumont, three FBI agents rolled up to the house of Jabbar’s father on Thursday afternoon in a Ford Bronco, according to Jabbar’s brother, Abdur-Rahim Jabbar. At the yellow-painted house with red-trimmed windows and a neatly cut yard, they spoke for 15 or 20 minutes, with the agents seeking answers to the same questions as everyone else—“insight on who he was, trying to get some type of clarity as to what his goal was or why he did the things he did or what went wrong or who got in his head."

The brother said he couldn’t help the agents because he didn’t know. “I wish I did," he said. “Nothing about him alluded to him being capable of something like this."

Records show the family has longstanding ties in East Texas and other parts of the South. The father changed his own name and converted to Islam as a young man, around 1977, and the children grew up as Muslim, Abdur-Rahim said.

Abdur-Rahim said they haven’t yet made funeral plans. He said he still doesn’t have any information on where the body is or when it might be transported back to Texas. He also said the family is trying to figure out which mosque, if any, Jabbar attended in Houston.

“I’ve questioned a couple times if I really knew the person he was," he said.

Collin Eaton, Rachel Wolfe, Laine Higgins and Sadie Gurman contributed to this article.

