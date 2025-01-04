In two attacks, a pair of unravelling lives and remaining mysteries

Back in Beaumont, three FBI agents rolled up to the house of Jabbar’s father on Thursday afternoon in a Ford Bronco, according to Jabbar’s brother, Abdur-Rahim Jabbar. At the yellow-painted house with red-trimmed windows and a neatly cut yard, they spoke for 15 or 20 minutes, with the agents seeking answers to the same questions as everyone else—“insight on who he was, trying to get some type of clarity as to what his goal was or why he did the things he did or what went wrong or who got in his head."