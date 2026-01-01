In Ukraine, give war a chance

The great paradox is that he achieved a measure of peace in the Middle East by exactly the opposite means—by allowing the conflict to happen without intervening. In Israel and Gaza, Mr. Trump ignored the counsel of liberal internationalists and let the belligerents knock the hell out of each other, as he would put it. The outcome is imperfect: a peace of separation rather than of reconciliation, in Mr. Luttwak’s terms. But Israel has its hostages back, Hamas is bereft of leverage, the carnage has stopped, and international media are uncomfortably positing the possibility of a redeveloped Gaza Strip.