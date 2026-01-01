“People want peace,” Volodymyr Zelensky said of Ukrainians in an interview with Bret Baier on Monday. He exhaled as he said it, his face pained with the burden of explaining, for the thousandth time, the same agonizing reality: that war is painful and odious but that peace for its own sake is amoral and anathema to any self-respecting people.
In Ukraine, give war a chance
SummaryTrump’s diplomacy may pause the fight. Only its participants can say when it ends.
“People want peace,” Volodymyr Zelensky said of Ukrainians in an interview with Bret Baier on Monday. He exhaled as he said it, his face pained with the burden of explaining, for the thousandth time, the same agonizing reality: that war is painful and odious but that peace for its own sake is amoral and anathema to any self-respecting people.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More