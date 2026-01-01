In Ukraine, give war a chance

“People want peace,” Volodymyr Zelensky said of Ukrainians in an interview with Bret Baier on Monday. He exhaled as he said it, his face pained with the burden of explaining, for the thousandth time, the same agonizing reality: that war is painful and odious but that peace for its own sake is amoral and anathema to any self-respecting people.
“Everybody wants peace,” he added, then said slowly, as if hoping Americans would understand: “But a just peace.”
President Trump would have no trouble understanding that simple proposition if one of the sides were the U.S.—which is the point Mr. Zelensky was trying to make in that Oval Office meeting last February when Vice President JD Vance chose to interpret his words as a provocation. In Mr. Trump’s defense, he makes a common assumption about other countries that wage war on each other, namely that they do so for stupid reasons.
Which is why he speaks only of ending the war in Ukraine, only of its “bloodshed” and “killing” and senselessness, not of its meaning or morality, or even of America’s interest in a victory for one side or the other. He speaks of having “ended” eight wars. Others may argue about what the true number is; what’s notable is that the president places value on their cessation rather than their outcome.
Mr. Trump is right to detest war. He is wrong to think peace is always better when it comes sooner. That outlook has led him to spend the past year sending emissaries to and from Moscow and Kyiv in an attempt to force a peace deal, even as Vladimir Putin daily advertises his scorn for Ukraine’s sovereignty and thus for any “deal” with it. The effect, barring some history-altering exogenous circumstance, has almost certainly been to push the war’s conclusion further into the future.
Mr. Trump begins to resemble President Clinton at the end of his second term, trying to force a peace deal between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization. Any fool could see that Yasser Arafat had no interest in an agreement with an entity whose legitimacy he rejected. In the end the effort failed spectacularly. Mr. Clinton blamed Arafat, but no one forced him to trust an obvious liar.
Every time I hear Mr. Trump speak of the war in Ukraine as some vast destructive mistake, solvable by the right allocation of takings and hand-overs, I think of an essay by the military scholar Edward Luttwak published in the Times Literary Supplement in December 2000. Mr. Clinton’s peace process had collapsed that summer. The Palestinians had launched the so-called Second Intifada in the fall.
Mr. Luttwak’s essay, which chronicled Arafat’s brilliance as a politician and failure as a leader, concluded with reflections on the nature of war.
“If peace cannot be achieved by diplomacy,” Mr. Luttwak wrote, “it may yet be achieved by war—that being admittedly only a lesser peace of separation, rather than a full peace of reconciliation. War destroys itself by consuming the resources, willpower and hopes needed to keep fighting. Unless one side annihilates the other—a very rare event in history—leaders and nations eventually accept the compromises necessary for peace. War can therefore bring about peace, by a process of exhaustion—with or without negotiations, agreements, or treaties to formalize the outcome.”
War, in all its savagery, its tens of thousands killed and cities ruined, is what ultimately brought peace to the Balkans in the 1990s. Diplomacy and peace plans played a role only after years of violence left participants no choice. “With all passions spent,” Mr. Luttwak went on, “Croats, Serbs and Muslims now coexist without killing each other, even if they cannot yet co-operate. . . . War can be its own remedy, if fought in earnest.”
The moral and psychological premises of war existed between the Palestinians and Israel in the 1990s, but conflict was assiduously discouraged by the U.S., Europe and the United Nations. The effect, however unintended, was to prolong the bloodshed—a foreshadowing of Mr. Trump’s feverish pursuit of peace in Ukraine.
The great paradox is that he achieved a measure of peace in the Middle East by exactly the opposite means—by allowing the conflict to happen without intervening. In Israel and Gaza, Mr. Trump ignored the counsel of liberal internationalists and let the belligerents knock the hell out of each other, as he would put it. The outcome is imperfect: a peace of separation rather than of reconciliation, in Mr. Luttwak’s terms. But Israel has its hostages back, Hamas is bereft of leverage, the carnage has stopped, and international media are uncomfortably positing the possibility of a redeveloped Gaza Strip.
A corresponding policy in Ukraine would continue arming one side of the conflict—the side that isn’t America’s avowed enemy—and let the two countries do what, in the fullness of time, they will do anyway: decide for themselves when they can’t go on fighting. Mr. Trump’s shuttle diplomacy may pause the conflict for a time, but pauses mean only delay. He can’t end this war because he can’t alter Mr. Putin’s worldview or soften his implacability. Only exhaustion can do that.