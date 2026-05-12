Index rebalancing is now the biggest event in markets

What do the Indonesian stockmarket, South Korean government bonds and Robinhood, an online broker, have in common? Not much, you might think. But over the past year investors in all three have quivered before the same phenomenon: the awesome power of financial indices.
The largest of these now exert a tidal pull on markets. As of 2025, around $36trn-worth of capital was in passive investment funds. These automatically track decisions made by MSCI, FTSE Russell, S&P Global and the like on which assets to buy and in what quantities. Many trillions more are supposedly invested actively, but by “closet index-huggers”—timid managers who fear straying too far from their benchmarks.
Ironically, all this has given rise to a strategy based on discretion and guesswork. Hedge funds and other traders try to surf ahead of the wave of portfolio rebalancing generated by indices changing their weights. Some corkers are on the horizon, with buzzy and enormous firms such as SpaceX and Anthropic expected to list their shares in the coming months, and to join stockmarket indices soon after. Sadly, making money from such events is getting harder.