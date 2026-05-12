Index rebalancing is now the biggest event in markets

If markets were perfectly efficient, it would always have been nigh-impossible: as soon as an asset looked likely to enter an index, its price would adjust to anticipate tracker funds’ rebalancing. But markets are not perfect and these trades are large enough to move them. Goldman Sachs, a bank, reckons $7.8bn could flow out of Indonesian stocks if the country is downgraded to a “frontier market” by MSCI in June. The share price of Robinhood surged by 16% in September after it joined the S&P 500 index. South Korean bonds’ entry into the FTSE World Government Bond index this year may drag in as much as $60bn-worth of foreign investment.