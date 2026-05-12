Index rebalancing is now the biggest event in markets

The largest of these now exert a tidal pull on markets. As of 2025, around $36trn-worth of capital was in passive investment funds. These automatically track decisions made by MSCI, FTSE Russell, S&P Global and the like on which assets to buy and in what quantities. Many trillions more are supposedly invested actively, but by “closet index-huggers”—timid managers who fear straying too far from their benchmarks.