India could be a different kind of AI superpower
It won’t look like America or China. It could still be a winner
Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking off in India. The country is now the second-largest market for OpenAI, whose ChatGPT service has 700m active users worldwide. Anthropic, another AI startup, also counts India as its second-largest market by usage. That reflects not just India’s huge population but also its appetite for new technology. According to BCG, a consultancy, 92% of Indian office workers regularly use AI tools, compared with 64% in America. In contrast to rich countries, a large majority of Indians believe AI’s benefits outweigh its risks.