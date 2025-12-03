India could be a different kind of AI superpower

Foreign dependency is also less of a problem than it may seem. True, India does not create the latest models or the fastest AI chips. But its firms can innovate in a distinctive way, by turning AI into world-beating products and services. India has the world’s second-largest pool of developers on GitHub, a coding platform, and a vast domestic market in which global tech giants and local firms compete side by side. That gives its firms both the talent and the testbed to create usable, affordable services that do the sorts of things that ordinary people want from AI.