India signing headquarters deal with Global Biofuels Alliance, paves way for its diplomatic, int'l organisation status
India signing a headquarters agreement with the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), paves the way for the agency to gain an independent and international legal persona, enabling it to carry out its functions in a more efficient manner at the international level.
New Delhi: The Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), launched by key G20 members including India, the US and Brazil in September 2023, is all set to get its diplomatic status, with the Indian government likely to sign a headquarters agreement with the agency soon, said two people aware of the matter.