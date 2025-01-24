India hopes for US help to block China-led IFD proposal at WTO's 14th MC
SummaryIndia has opposed the IFD initiative, arguing that investment facilitation should not be negotiated at the WTO as it involves non-trade issues.
New Delhi hopes the US will support blocking the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) 14th Ministerial Conference, scheduled to begin in March. With Donald Trump at the helm in the US, India sees a potential alignment in their shared scepticism toward China’s growing influence in global trade and investment forums, two people aware of the matter said.