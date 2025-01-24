India hopes for US help to block China-led IFD proposal at WTO's 14th MC

“The US, under its new President Donald Trump, has become a capricious nation," Utkarsh Sinha, managing director of Bexley Advisors, a boutique investment banking firm. "Traditionally, the US has portrayed (and, to a large extent, played) the role of a village elder in global geopolitics, which required it to adopt a semblance of long-term thinking. Under Trump, however, it has become more explicit in articulating and acting on its short-term interests. This suggests that China’s diplomatic forays have little chance of succeeding at the WTO level without US support," he added.