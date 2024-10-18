Indian official charged in foiled New York murder plot

Federal prosecutors charged an employee of India’s intelligence service with allegedly directing an audacious plot to kill a vocal Sikh activist in New York, an escalation in a long-running investigation that has threatened a rift in the U.S.-India alliance.

Vikash Yadav, 39, a now-former employee of India’s foreign intelligence service, faces murder-for-hire charges in connection with the alleged plot that was first revealed last year. An indictment unsealed Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department says Yadav, who remains at large, recruited another man to orchestrate the planned killing of the Sikh activist.

The new indictment comes after a week of developments that renewed tension between New Delhi and the West over the alleged targeting of Sikh separatists. On Monday, the Canadian government said it expelled six Indian diplomats, including India’s top official in the country, citing allegations that the officials gathered intelligence about Sikh separatists who were then targeted for violence. India responded the same day by expelling six Canadian diplomats and called Ottawa’s allegations “preposterous."

Those expulsions were the latest flare-up in a diplomatic dispute that began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament last year that Ottawa was pursuing “credible allegations" that agents of the Indian government were involved in killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

Then on Tuesday, members of an India-based committee investigating the alleged New York plot briefed U.S. officials about developments in their inquiry.

A State Department spokesman said Indian and U.S. officials updated each other on their respective investigations and shared steps that may be taken in the coming days and weeks.

View Full Image Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Photo: AP

“They have told us that they are taking the allegations seriously, that the activities contained in the DOJ indictment do not represent government policy," the spokesman, Matthew Miller, said.

U.S. prosecutors revealed the alleged murder-for-hire plot last year when they charged Nikhil Gupta with working with a then-unidentified Indian government officer to pay a purported hit man $100,000 to murder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent advocate for carving out an independent Sikh homeland from the north Indian state of Punjab. Gupta was extradited to the U.S. last year and has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. prosecutors said Yadav recruited Gupta in May 2023 to plan the assassination of Pannun, who has been a critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a decade. At Yadav’s direction, prosecutors said, Gupta then contacted someone he thought could connect him with a hit man but who was actually a confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In June, Yadav gave Gupta personal information about Pannun, including his home address and details about his day-to-day activities, which Gupta then shared with the DEA informant, telling him to carry out the murder as soon as possible, prosecutors said.

Yadav allegedly directed the plot from India, where he was working for the Indian Government’s cabinet Secretariat, which houses the Research and Analysis Wing, India’s foreign intelligence service. He referred to himself as a “senior field officer" with responsibilities in “security management" and “intelligence."

“The attempt on my life on American soil is the blatant case of India’s transnational terrorism which has become a challenge to America’s sovereignty and threat to freedom of speech and democracy," Pannun said in a statement.

View Full Image A courtroom sketch in June shows Nikhil Gupta, who U.S. federal prosecutors allege was involved in a murder-for-hire plot with an Indian intelligence agency official. Photo: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Two Indian officials aware of Yadav’s status confirmed he had been removed from his government post. He had been deputed to the intelligence agency from an elite paramilitary force. India hasn’t issued any statements on the inquiry committee’s activities.

The allegations surrounding the case have raised international concerns that the indicted former official was working under the direction of top Indian government officials, who have expressed increasing concern about the activities of the small subset of separatists in the Sikh diaspora in Canada and other Western countries.

India in 2020 designated Nijjar and Pannun, who were friends and advocated for a separate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, as terrorists.

If the allegations are substantiated, they would feed into a broader narrative that India is taking extraterritorial measures against dissidents, raising human rights concerns and complicating New Delhi’s image as a democratic leader on the global stage.

Write to Sadie Gurman at sadie.gurman@wsj.com and Rajesh Roy at rajesh.roy@wsj.com