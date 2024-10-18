Indian official charged in foiled New York murder plot
Summary
- The charges renew tension between U.S. and India over New Delhi’s alleged targeting of Sikh activists abroad.
Federal prosecutors charged an employee of India’s intelligence service with allegedly directing an audacious plot to kill a vocal Sikh activist in New York, an escalation in a long-running investigation that has threatened a rift in the U.S.-India alliance.
