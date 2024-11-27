"As of now, the terms of trade between India and China are tilted in favour of China," said Pralok Gupta, associate professor at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). "If flight services are resumed, resulting in better business connectivity, the advantages will likely be more in favour of Chinese businesses. However, with the rise of industries such as electronic goods in India, where exports have shown a significant growing trend recently, easier business connectivity through the resumption of flights would help in the sourcing of raw materials, such as metals and ceramics. This may prove beneficial for our exports to third countries," Gupta added.