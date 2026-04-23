NOIDA, India—Sanjit Kumar was sweating profusely. For a third week, the garment worker had sacrificed a day’s wages to stand in line in soaring temperatures to try to buy cooking gas, supplies of which have dried up here during the war in Iran.
India’s factory workers were getting by. Then the Strait of Hormuz closed.
SummaryThe closure of the waterway has choked energy supplies to India, upending the dreams of assembly-line workers and sparking large labor protests.
NOIDA, India—Sanjit Kumar was sweating profusely. For a third week, the garment worker had sacrificed a day’s wages to stand in line in soaring temperatures to try to buy cooking gas, supplies of which have dried up here during the war in Iran.
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