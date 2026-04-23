India’s factory workers were getting by. Then the Strait of Hormuz closed.

The worker demonstrations come despite India’s decision to cap the price of petrol and diesel at state-run pumps, even as the price of crude has surged by around 40% to about $100 a barrel. The Indian government cut taxes on state-run fuel retailers in late March to reduce their losses, which reached more than $250 million a day, taking a hit to its own finances. Now, many economists and businesses are predicting that India is running out of fiscal room and will have to consider raising prices once regional elections are out of the way later this month.