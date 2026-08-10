Inflation data will be the real test for this AI stock rally

Just over a decade ago, Coke collected more than half of revenue from stakes in regional bottling operations, which make soda from concentrate and put it on trucks for local delivery. Today, Coke has sold, or is close to selling, nearly all of its bottling operations. That makes it an asset-light marketing company.This is part of the reason that Coke trades at 26 times this year’s projected earnings, versus 22 times for the broad market, and 16 times for Pepsi, which remains vertically integrated. Pepsi is more than half food, especially snacks, thanks to its Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods divisions.Diet Coke, appearing in 1982, wasn’t trying to mimic Coke. It was more citrusy to mask the metallic aftertaste of saccharin, which was later replaced with aspartame. Diet Coke was such a success that executives combined the same flavor profile with high-fructose corn syrup to make New Coke. It flopped.Coke Zero debuted in 2005. The idea was to copy Classic Coke’s taste and to avoid the “Diet” label, which men had been conditioned to view as feminine. Coke Zero is sweetened with a blend of aspartame and something called Ace-K, because the two help cancel each other’s aftertaste.