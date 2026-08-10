Inflation data will be the real test for this AI stock rally

The stock market took one bad piece of economic news in its stride, but watch out for a potential double whammy of gloom this week. Traders shrugged off a surprising contraction in the labor market, which wasn’t too much of a concern, but the real risk is fresh inflation data on Wednesday, and a higher read.
Markets start off this week digesting Friday’s payrolls report, which showed the economy lost 23,000 jobs last month. While a single month’s data shouldn’t cause too much alarm, it raises the stakes for the consumer price index. Equities, and especially technology stocks, could do with a benign reading.