Watching TV news or listening to most consumers, you’d think the jump in oil prices since the start of the Iran war will send inflation spiraling skyward.
Inflation forecasts depend on Hormuz. So does the Fed’s next move.
SummaryThe Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged until the outlook for energy prices and inflation becomes clear. It could take many months.
Watching TV news or listening to most consumers, you’d think the jump in oil prices since the start of the Iran war will send inflation spiraling skyward.
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