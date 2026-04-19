Inflation forecasts depend on Hormuz. So does the Fed’s next move.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle, even after crude’s 10% selloff on Friday on news that Iran said it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Inflation won’t skyrocket, as it did in 2022 to a four-decade peak north of 9%. But the surge in oil, to a recent $81.50 per barrel from a prewar $65, will prevent inflation from making progress in coming down to the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target, even after taking out nettlesome food and energy prices.