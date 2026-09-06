Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

The Economist, The Economist
3 min read7 Sep 2026, 03:55 PM IST
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary
Central banks are raising interest rates again

WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to achieving it. But with victory tantalisingly close, a growing number of central banks are now redoubling their fight against inflation. Price pressure is building. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the diagnosis is not promising.

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