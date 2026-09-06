WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to achieving it. But with victory tantalisingly close, a growing number of central banks are now redoubling their fight against inflation. Price pressure is building. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the diagnosis is not promising.
Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it
SummaryCentral banks are raising interest rates again
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