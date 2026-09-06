Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to success. Now central banks are recalibrating their instruments as price pressure builds. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the flight path is newly perilous.
On September 2nd New Zealand’s central bank raised rates. Rate-setters across the Tasman Sea have done so three times this year. The Bank of Japan did it in June and the Bank of Korea in July and August. As we published this on September 10th, the European Central Bank (ECB) was expected to raise its deposit rate to 2.5%. Many traders reckon the Federal Reserve will follow suit on September 16th.