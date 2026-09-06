Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

The problem is bigger than fuels, however. The Economist estimates that across the rich world, average annual “core” inflation, which strips out energy and food, has risen from 2.7% in early 2026 to 2.9%. To examine countries’ underlying price pressure in more detail, we assembled comparable figures for 23 rich countries on services prices, which are largely determined by the price of labour (rather than more volatile commodities). Services inflation is rising in two-thirds of our sample, even as measures of wage growth continue to decline in many places. (One explanation for this puzzling result is that wages are not well measured; another is that falling productivity growth in services makes it harder for firms to absorb pay rises.)