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Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

The Economist, Economist
3 min read7 Sep 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary

Central banks are raising interest rates again

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WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to achieving it. But with victory tantalisingly close, a growing number of central banks are now redoubling their fight against inflation. Price pressure is building. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the diagnosis is not promising.

WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to achieving it. But with victory tantalisingly close, a growing number of central banks are now redoubling their fight against inflation. Price pressure is building. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the diagnosis is not promising.

Inflation-is-back-around-the-world-as-is-the-fight
Inflation-is-back-around-the-world-as-is-the-fight
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HomeGlobalInflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

The Economist, Economist
3 min read7 Sep 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary

Central banks are raising interest rates again

Gift this article

WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to achieving it. But with victory tantalisingly close, a growing number of central banks are now redoubling their fight against inflation. Price pressure is building. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the diagnosis is not promising.

WHO REMEMBERS the “soft landing”? In 2022-23 central bankers dreamed of bringing high inflation down without triggering a recession. Some countries came awfully close to achieving it. But with victory tantalisingly close, a growing number of central banks are now redoubling their fight against inflation. Price pressure is building. The world is a long way from the pain of four years ago, but the diagnosis is not promising.

Inflation-is-back-around-the-world-as-is-the-fight
Inflation-is-back-around-the-world-as-is-the-fight
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalInflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it
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