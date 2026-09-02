Inflation isn’t causing the bond selloff. Blame this instead.

Higher real yields are a byproduct of both the stock and the flow of debt. At the start of 2026, the government’s deficit had looked to be improving slightly compared to the prior year, but that improvement has now been wiped out as Washington refunds tariff revenue. That means both the stock of debt—at $40 trillion and counting—and the flow of debt—at over $230 billion in 10-, 20-, and 30-year bonds issued quarterly—remain high. More debt equals more risk, and bond investors don’t like to pay for that.