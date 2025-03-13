Inflation may prevent the Fed from fending off a recession
SummaryThe rapid flow of policy changes is stoking anxiety around headline economic data. Recently updated indicators have pointed to sticky inflation, mixed with weakening activity.
A new fear is gripping Wall Street: The economy may go into reverse while tariffs keep consumer prices too hot.
