BLS operations have changed little over the past decades, relying on some of the world’s largest surveys to ask people and businesses about their economic lives. The agency tabulates the unemployment rate, for example, by calling 60,000 households and asking job questions over the phone. The agency has looked into switching to an internet survey, but accuracy and reliability are seen as so critical that its stodgy workhorse of a system still appeals to many experts and data users more than a modern, untested replacement.