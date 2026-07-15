Inflation, Warsh, and war stoke treasury yields, putting bond markets on edge

U.S. Treasury bond markets continued to ratchet up tension in global finance on Tuesday, with traders watching developments in the Gulf region, a key inflation report, and testimony from new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh as yields hit multiyear highs.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries have risen nearly 20 basis points since the start of the month, and were last marked at 4.621%, the highest since reaching 4.66% on May 19.
The gains in crude oil prices—and their immediate impact on inflation metrics—is a crucial aspect to the move, as is the hawkish tone heard recently from Fed officials and the lack of definitive guidance under the new leadership of Warsh.
Interest-rate sensitive 2-year notes, meanwhile, have jumped nearly 18 basis points since the end of June, and were last pegged at 4.279%—the highest in 16 months—as traders price bets that the Fed will likely lift interest rates over the coming months.