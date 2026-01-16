Innovations in energy and finance are further inflating the AI bubble

The size of such deals—as well as their concentration among a small group of borrowers—is giving the heavily regulated banking industry indigestion. It is happy to arrange bond issues for highly profitable hyperscalers. But the less creditworthy the counterparty, the trickier it is to hold loans on a bank’s books for long. This is providing opportunities for private-credit firms, often funded by life insurers, who are either originating loans to data-centre borrowers or buying bespoke tranches of the banks’ AI-loan portfolios. The market is potentially huge. Morgan Stanley reckons that data-centre financing involving private-credit firms will reach $800bn in the five years to 2030—or about half the total amount it expects to be borrowed in the data-centre boom. Yet many of the financiers involved are making it up as they go along.