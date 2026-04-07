Inside a corporate retreat that went very badly wrong

Shawn Eldridge, 55, Plex head of business development and content: You got something good, then not so good. It was escalating. I knew there was a potential for it to be something pretty bad. When I opened up the cover, it was a dead tarantula. I’m a Texan, so I’ve been around tarantulas my whole life, I knew what it was. Never eaten one. My team was just like, “If you don’t want to do this, you are totally fine. We can take the loss.” I just grabbed it and did it. Pretty horrible, not going to lie. Those hairs.