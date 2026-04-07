Senior executives at the tech company Plex were eager to treat their 120 fully remote staffers to a weeklong corporate getaway in a tropical paradise.
Inside a corporate retreat that went very badly wrong
SummaryTechnology company Plex took its 120 employees to Honduras for a weeklong bonding experience. It was a disaster from the moment they arrived.
Senior executives at the tech company Plex were eager to treat their 120 fully remote staffers to a weeklong corporate getaway in a tropical paradise.
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