Inside Assad’s ransacked palace: Anxiety pills, graffiti and shredded posters
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Dec 2024, 01:59 PM IST
- A tour of the Syrian dictator’s former home, office and underground bunker affords a look into his last days.
DAMASCUS, Syria—Rebel fighters and civilians strolled through the grounds of Bashar al-Assad’s presidential palace on Tuesday, stepping on shredded posters of the former dictator who had fled to Russia days earlier.
