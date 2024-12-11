Inside Assad’s ransacked palace: Anxiety pills, graffiti and shredded posters

A debate is beginning abroad about how to handle HTS, a U.S.- and U.N.-designated terrorist group that was once an ally of al Qaeda. The organization’s leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, has said he has given up extremism, and the group has articulated a vision for protecting minorities in Syria under its rule. The Biden administration has kept its distance from HTS, though some Western diplomats have argued that it should be stripped of its terrorist label.