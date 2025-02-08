Inside Bashar al-Assad’s dungeons
Summary
- With the dictator gone, Syrians are desperately searching for loved ones lost in his prisons
AS NEWS OF the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the dictator’s flight spread over the weekend, many Syrians rushed to the public squares to celebrate. In Damascus, women draped in the green-and-black flag of the Syrian opposition chanted for Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, the Islamist leader who had masterminded the rebels’ offensive that brought down Mr Assad in less than two weeks. Fighters fired their weapons into the sky in celebration.