Inside Bessent’s treasury: tension, turnover and unmet economic goals

WASHINGTON—Scott Bessent was fuming.
President Trump had just asked his Treasury secretary to investigate allegations of fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community—and Bessent thought one of his top deputies was dragging his feet.
During a January meeting at the Treasury Department, Bessent confronted John Hurley, the agency’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, yelling at him in front of aides and unleashing profanities. Bessent shouted so loudly that staff working nearby could hear him, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.