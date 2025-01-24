Inside Elon Musk’s assault on Germany’s political establishment
Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 24 Jan 2025, 09:44 PM IST
SummaryThe world’s richest man set out on a quest to boost the European powerhouse’s far-right opposition.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In December, American billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Musk posted a six-word sentence on his social-media platform, X, that jolted Germany’s political landscape.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less