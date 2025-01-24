Inside Elon Musk’s assault on Germany’s political establishment

The episode shows how offhand comments by Trump and members of his inner circle are ricocheting around the world, amplified by Musk’s control of a social-media platform and his own enormous following. Musk, who has sought to use X to shake up the European political establishment, had been souring on Germany and its leaders for some time as he spoke to entrepreneurs and others he met through his social-media platform, according to Musk’s public statements and some of those who spoke to him. But his public effort to boost the AfD began hours after the Mar-a-Lago meeting in mid December.