The future of Tesla is an army of humanoid robots that Elon Musk says could eliminate poverty and the need for work. He has told investors the robots could generate “infinite” revenue for Tesla and have potential to be “the biggest product of all time.”
Inside Elon Musk’s Optimus robot project
SummaryThe billionaire has bet Tesla’s future on humanoids, which for now rely on human helpers.
