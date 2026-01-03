Inside Elon Musk’s Optimus robot project

Some Tesla analysts have struggled to price Tesla’s opportunity with humanoids given how new the industry is and exclude it from their financial models. Even Tesla bull ARK Invest, which expects Tesla’s share price to climb to $2,600 from around $400 today, left Optimus out of its model for 2029 because it doesn’t expect the product to be commercially successful until later on.“We believe initial versions of the robot will likely have a limited set of performable tasks,” Tasha Keeney, a director at ARK Invest, said in an email. “Given Tesla’s competitive advantages in embodied AI and manufacturing scale, we expect the company to be a formidable competitor in the space.”