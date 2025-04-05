Inside Elon Musk’s shock-and-awe months in the White House
Josh Dawsey , Annie Linskey , Brian Schwartz , Dana Mattioli , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 05 Apr 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryPresident Trump directed his chief of staff to better manage the billionaire adviser after complaints arose from his cabinet and staff.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—In the end, all it took to oust Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whom President Trump appointed in his first term, was a nudge from Elon Musk.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less