Inside Elon Musk’s shock-and-awe months in the White House

Trump has told others he finds Musk to be funny, that he appreciates both the world’s richest man’s wealth, and the interest other world leaders take in Musk. Members at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club say Musk is with Trump almost every weekend when the president is there. The two talk often about their skepticism toward many government agencies, their hatred of foreign aid and the need to deport illegal immigrants and close the U.S. border.