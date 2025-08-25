Inside Intel’s tricky dance with Trump
Robbie Whelan , Amrith Ramkumar , Lauren Thomas , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 25 Aug 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Summary
Just five months into his tenure as Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan was fighting for his job. Getting to a truce with the president was a two-week roller-coaster ride.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Just five months into his tenure as chief executive of Intel, Tan was already fighting for his job. A few days earlier, Donald Trump had demanded he step down over his past ties to the Chinese military.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story