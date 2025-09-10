Inside Israel’s audacious airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, a US ally
Dov Lieber , Summer Said , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 10 Sept 2025, 07:11 am IST
Summary
The U.S.-designated terrorist group gathered at Doha headquarters, giving Israel a shot at killing several political leaders.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hamas’s senior leaders—long hiding in host countries across the Middle East—flew this past weekend to the group’s headquarters in the Qatari capital of Doha. On the agenda: a new U.S. cease-fire plan for Gaza, apparently with Israeli backing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story