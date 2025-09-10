Inside Israel’s audacious airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, a US ally

As the jets moved in to strike, Israel’s military told their American counterparts that an attack on Hamas targets was coming minutes before missiles were launched but didn’t disclose an exact location, according to U.S. officials. The U.S. military officials saw the missiles launch and inferred the target. Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, learned of the strike en route to Cairo and spoke with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a U.S. official said.