Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle’s final days as ambassador to Greece

Guilfoyle was eager to identify those leaking the stories that made her the subject of mockery on late-night talk shows, accusing embassy personnel and her security team, according to people familiar with the matter. Visitors at Jefferson House, the Athens residence Guilfoyle had decorated with large self-portraits, noticed she was peering over their shoulder to watch the television on mute, showing news coverage of her mounting political problems. At one point, Guilfoyle called Matthew Boyle, Washington bureau chief of conservative media outlet Breitbart News, for help to lobby administration officials on her behalf, according to people familiar with the matter.