Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle’s final days as ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle was scrambling to save her job.
As damaging revelations piled up, President Trump’s ambassador to Greece started dialing up administration officials and people close to the president, playing down Wall Street Journal reporting that suggested she was using her position for personal gain.
Guilfoyle had been worried about her job since late last month, according to people familiar with the matter, when the Journal revealed she had been promoting a Greek construction firm while working closely with the company’s top lobbyist. The ambassador began calling administration officials and prominent Trump supporters, often in the early hours in Athens, to ask for their backing, the people said.