Inside Pfizer’s drug-pricing deal with the Trump administration
Liz Essley Whyte , Jonathan D. Rockoff , Peter Loftus , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 03 Oct 2025, 07:26 am IST
Down-to-the wire team negotiations capped a long dance between President Trump and CEO Albert Bourla.
Over a weekend in late September, the team of Pfizer officials working with the Trump administration on drug prices got a message: Clear your schedules.
