Inside Porsche’s revival bid: pricier cars, tougher bonuses and less remote work

Porsche’s new chief executive Michael Leiters had an unfamiliar message for staff: Bonuses should reflect performance.
At employee meetings this summer, Leiters said the sports-car company’s annual payouts—for years among the most generous and reliable in the German car industry—weren’t a given, and they would depend on a recovery in the company’s profit for which everyone was individually responsible, according to attendees. One way to achieve this, he said: Staff needed to be in the office more.