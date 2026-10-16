Inside Porsche’s revival bid: pricier cars, tougher bonuses and less remote work

Early on in his tenure, the CEO had half-jokingly called out a top manager for wearing hiking boots to a presentation, according to someone familiar with the incident. The story soon circulated around Porsche’s headquarters, and through word-of-mouth staffers came to believe the new boss had implemented a formal dress code. Leiters later clarified at a company meeting that there were no new rules, but that staff should dress appropriately for the occasion, particularly when representing the brand at public events.