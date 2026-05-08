The Alliance Fairfax, a towering black and white car-carrier ship that had been stranded in the Persian Gulf for over two months, was finally making a break for it.
Inside ‘Project Freedom,’ Trump’s aborted bid to reopen the Persian Gulf
SummaryThe U.S. military extricated a pair of vessels, but triggered an escalation from Iran that reinforced Tehran’s grip on the world’s most important energy shipping lane.
The Alliance Fairfax, a towering black and white car-carrier ship that had been stranded in the Persian Gulf for over two months, was finally making a break for it.
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