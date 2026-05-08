Inside ‘Project Freedom,’ Trump’s aborted bid to reopen the Persian Gulf

The short-lived exercise, known as Project Freedom, exposed the limits of Trump’s ability to maneuver in the region. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, spooked by fear of an escalation and as Washington played down Iran’s attacks, withdrew permission for the U.S. military to use bases and airspace critical to the mission, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Phone calls between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led to a restoration of permission, according to Saudi and U.S. officials.